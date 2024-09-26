Friday night football: Week 5 matchups

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes football teams are heading into the halfway point of the season and all coming off of wins the previous week. The four squads are also all playing at home on Friday, Sept. 27

Marble Falls Mustangs vs. La Vernia Bears

7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls; get tickets

LAST WEEK: Marble Falls 49, Brackenridge 0

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM, at KBEYFM.com, or via the free KBEY app starting with a 7 p.m. pre-game show. You can also watch a livestream of current and past Marble Falls contests at DailyTrib.com.

Marble Falls (2-2) had a dominant 49-0 win over the Brackenridge Eagles in its homecoming game on Sept. 20.

The Mustangs’ next challenge is the La Vernia Bears (3-1), who Marble Falls head coach Keri Timmerman described as “physical” in an interview with KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune host Ben Shields.

“They’ve got several all-district players, they had a good run last year, they’re a physical team,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we match that physicality and make sure we meet them in the gaps.”

Timmerman praised his senior quarterback, Colton Minor, for his performance against Brackenridge and said he looks forward to seeing what the QB does the rest of the season.

The coach also pointed to junior running back Joaquin Aguilar, who has been a powerful weapon for the Mustangs this season, rushing for 437 yards and six touchdowns so far.

Burnet Bulldogs vs. Gatesville Hornets

7:30 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, 1400 Bulldog Stadium Drive in Burnet; get tickets

LAST WEEK: Burnet 22, Fredericksburg 15

Burnet (2-2) takes on the Gatesville Hornets (3-1) at home Friday.

Faith Academy Flames vs. Gloria Deo Academy Lions

7 p.m. at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls

LAST WEEK: Faith Academy 68, Nueces Canyon 19

The Flames (2-2) are still burning hot after their big win over the Nueces Canyon Panthers in Week 4. The Marble Falls private school takes on Gloria Deo Academy (2-1) at home Friday night.

Llano Yellow Jackets vs. Comfort Bobcats

7 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 in Llano

LAST WEEK: Llano 21, Jarrell 14

The 3-1 Llano Yellow Jackets have the strongest record in the Highland Lakes. They look to add to the win column against the Comfort Bobcats (2-1) on Friday.

FUN FACT: Comfort High School is one of the few schools in Texas that has two mascots. Boys’ sports teams are the Bobcats; girls’ teams are the Deer.

