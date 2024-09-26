TCEQ deadline to comment on Burnet rock crusher Sept. 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A rock-crushing plant is proposed for 715 acres of land south of Burnet near two state parks and a city golf course. Image courtesy of Randy Printz

People have through Friday, Sept. 27, to submit comments to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regarding a proposed rock-crushing plant near Burnet.

Asphalt Inc. of Austin applied for an air quality standard permit from the TCEQ, sparking concern from local leaders and residents about the plant’s potential impact on public safety, the environment, and the area’s overall quality of life.

“We have to stay positive and keep working,” said Save Burnet spokesperson Fermin Ortiz. “The comment period ends tomorrow, but the fight is just beginning.”

Save Burnet is a grassroots group of concerned residents and officials that has held town hall meetings to oppose the plant.

A public meeting tentatively planned for December or January will icnlude representatives from Asphalt Inc. and the TCEQ, who will listen to concerns and answer questions.

The air quality standard permit, which has drawn around 3,920 comments on the TCEQ website, would allow Asphalt Inc. LLC to build a permanent rock- and concrete-crushing facility at 3221 FM 3509. The location is situated between Camp Longhorn and the city of Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course and is near Inks Lake and Longhorn Cavern state parks and the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery.

The Burnet County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to the plant on Sept. 24. The Burnet City Council passed a similar resolution.

To electronically comment on the Asphalt Inc. permit, visit the TCEQ website and enter permit #176835.

