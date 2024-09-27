Lotus club meetup in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luxury arrives lakeside on Saturday, Sept. 28. Lotus LTD, North America’s largest club for enthusiasts of the British sports car, is holding its annual meetup at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls.

The park will be closed to other vehicle traffic until noon Saturday, but people on foot can enjoy the display of high-end supercars as well as live music by John Arthur Martnez from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Members should start arriving around 8:30 a.m. More than 100 Lotus owners are expected at the meetup and maybe around town afterward.

The UK-based Lotus car company has been producing luxury, high-octane automobiles since 1948. The brand’s worldwide enthusiasts tend to form clubs and coalitions.

Lotus LTD’s large membership spans North America, and meetups are held in a different spot each year. This will be the club’s first time in Texas in 18 years, and it could boost Marble Falls’ profile for similar events.

“For me, anytime you can bring a group like this to Marble Falls, they’re going to use photos and footage to advertise for the next event, so it will help advertise the city,” Marble Falls City Councilor Richard Westerman told DailyTrib.com prior to the meetup.

Westerman and wife Cheryl are club members. They own a bright yellow 2022 Lotus Evora, which often can be seen parked on Main Street outside of Cheryl’s shop, Ms Lollipop Parties, Fun & Gifts.

Westerman pitched Marble Falls as a meetup spot to the president of the club’s Texas chapter, Chris Lindley.

“Why wouldn’t you pick Marble Falls?” Westerman asked.

While some of the Lotus cars are capable of hitting speeds of 180 mph, Westerman assured DailyTrib.com that club members would not cause any fast and furious trouble during their visit.

“The majority of the fun is between 30-80 mph,” he said. “(Club members) are not a bunch of hellraisers; they’re just supercar enthusiasts.”

