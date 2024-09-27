National Night Out in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Police Department will host several community events as part of National Night Out on Oct. 1. Other departments have events planned. File photo

Highland Lakes police departments are celebrating National Night Out in October with their communities. The nationwide initiative aims to connect officers with the public in a fun, safe atmosphere.

All local events are free to attend and promise snacks, drinks, and family fun.

Most of the gatherings are on National Night Out, which is Tuesday, Oct. 1, but the Granite Shoals Police Department is combining the celebration with a trunk-or-treat closer to Halloween.

“Law enforcement is rarely successful without the support of their community, and this is one event where we can continue to build those relationships and further our involvement in the community,” Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee told DailyTrib.com.

NNO events by city and date include:

Burnet

Oct. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Various locations

The Burnet Police Department will connect with residents at several spots on Tuesday night.

The Delaware Springs neighborhood will host activities at the golf course pavilion, while Highland Oaks will gather near its front entrance.

Other neighborhoods, including Peppermill, Hills of Shady Grove, and The Woodlands, will hold an NNO event in the back parking lot of Shady Grove Elementary School, 111 Shady Grove Road.

Call the BPD at 512-756-6404 for more information.

Marble Falls

Oct. 1 from 6-8 p.m.

First Methodist Church, 1001 Bluebonnet Drive

Call the Marble Falls Police Department at 830-693-3611 for more information.

Granite Shoals

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3-7 p.m.

Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road

The Granite Shoals Police Department will host a combination National Night Out and trunk-or-treat fall festival at the park.

Call the GSPD at 512-715-2284 for more information.

