Fill the Boat for kids in need

Granite Shoals first responders commenced Operation Fill the Boat on Tuesday, Oct. 1, to collect as many toys as possible by Nov. 30 for Highland Lakes families in need during the holiday season.

Boats will be parked in front of the Granite Shoals police and fire departments throughout October and November. Toys can be dropped off in the boats anytime, day or night.

The police boat is at 410 N. Phillips Ranch Road; the fire boat at 8410 RR 1431.

The toys are collected every evening to discourage Grinches and will be kept until the end of the drive. Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, a nonprofit organization based in the city, distributes the gifts.

“No family is going to go without something for Christmas,” Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis told DailyTrib.com on the opening day of Operation Fill the Boat. “We’re here to help the parents, to help them fulfill their family’s Christmas wishes.”

This is the eighth year for Operation Fill the Boat. The program started as a school supplies drive but quickly evolved into a Christmas program that has steadily grown.

According to Ortis, the 2023 toy drive and fundraiser supported 322 individual children and 19 family holidays.

“Pride is one of the hardest things to swallow in a human being, and these parents take the opportunity to say they need some help, and that takes a lot,” he said. “These presents need to come from Santa Claus; we’re just here to help.”

