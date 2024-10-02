FiestaJAM: A passion project 

John Arthur Martinez (center with guitar), co-founder of FiestaJAM, played at last year's festival in Marble Falls. He is set to perform all three nights of the 2024 event, which is Oct. 10-12 in Marble Falls. Photo courtesy of Dave Becker

As the co-founder and namesake of the FiestaJAM songwriters showcase in Marble Falls, John Arthur Martinez has made it his mission to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the Highland Lakes while nurturing the next generation of artists. With deep ties to the Marble Falls community, the singer-songwriter has curated a festival that not only entertains but also uplifts underfunded youth music programs.

The 2024 festival is Oct. 10-12. The Thursday and Friday performances take place at Lakeside Park, 506 Buena Vista Drive. Saturday’s Tex-Americana Night is at nearby Brass Hall on Third Street in downtown.

“I was raised here. This community has done a lot for me,” Martinez said. “This is just a way of giving back, not because I have to but because I want to do something for the place that has supported me so much.”

That support has sent the Americana artist around the world to serenade audiences and contributed to 15 albums. His first major “gig” came in 2003 during the inaugural season of “Nashville Star,” an “American Idol”-style contest for country music artists. He finished second behind Buddy Jewell and ahead of Miranda Lambert.

Wanting to spotlight the songwriting craft closer to home, Martinez started FiestaJAM with Robert Linder, another longtime musician and supporter of the performing arts.

This year’s FiestaJAM features an impressive lineup of local and renowned artists. Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Shawn Camp headlines the event with Walt Wilkins, Terri Hendrix, and Susan Gibson. Tickets range from $30-$35 for a single-day pass to $90 for three days and can be purchased online.

Martinez reflected on the 2024 concert schedule, which is filled with local talent.

“We are blessed with a richness of lakes, creeks, and wildflowers. In addition, we are blessed with an abundance of musicians and songwriters in the beautiful Texas Hill Country,” he said.

Martinez himself will be on stage all three days of FiestaJAM: Oct. 12 with Kurt Baumer on fiddle, Oct. 13 with JAM & Tejas, and Oct. 14 with The Outlaw Firm.

SONGWRITERS CONTEST

For the second year, FiestaJAM also includes the Kent Finlay Texas Song Search, honoring the late Cheatham Street Warehouse founder, who mentored and worked with many Texas musicians, including George Strait, Todd Snider, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Contest semi-finalists will perform on opening night, Oct. 10.

The winner gets a Hibler Custom Guitar, recording sessions, and the chance to compete in the spring finals for the Tillman Award, named in honor of the late Floyd Tillman, a Country Music Association Hall of Fame inductee and former resident of Marble Falls. A bronze statue of the legend stands in Lakeside Park.

Aspiring songwriters have until Oct. 3 to enter the song search contest by submitting a YouTube video of an original performance. The entry fee is $15. Complete guidelines and entry details can be found online.

FOR THE FUTURE

At the heart of FiestaJAM is Martinez’s unwavering commitment to supporting youth music education. Proceeds benefit the Marble Falls High School band and choir programs as well as Harmony School of Creative Arts, also in Marble Falls.

“As a teacher, I saw that, oftentimes, music and the arts weren’t the focus of the school districts,” Martinez said. “Those who have a musical background wind up being pretty successful in all of their subject matter. It awakens a part of the brain that simple mathematics doesn’t touch.”

