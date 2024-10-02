Texas Rangers probing Bertram deaths
The Texas Rangers are investigating the deaths of Jessica Simon Fuller and Leon Fuller, a married couple who were found on their property near Bertram on Monday, Sept. 30.
“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no additional information is currently available,” a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions from DailyTrib.com.
Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Jane Marie Hurst performed the death inquests and confirmed the Fullers’ identities.
The Texas Rangers are a branch of the DPS tasked with investigating major violent crimes, public corruption, cold cases, and officer-involved shootings across the state.
DailyTrib.com will provide updates on the investigation as it unfolds.