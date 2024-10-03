Delaware Springs Golf Course raises rates

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Delaware Springs Golf Course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd. off of U.S. 281 in Burnet. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Higher fees are now in effect at the city of Burnet’s Delaware Springs Golf Course. The price changes started Tuesday, Oct. 1. The City Council originally amended the golf course rates ordinance on Sept. 10 and then added a higher annual dues fee for non-residents on Sept. 24.

The changes are to keep the municipal course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd., financially stable while maintaining competitive pricing, officials said.

Annual dues at Delaware Springs are up 20 percent for non-residents and 10 percent for residents. Before the change, all players paid the same amount.

“Recently, staff proposed raising the annual dues at the course, which have been the same for the last nine years,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said. “Since it was the residents that carried the bill of subsidizing the course, up until just a few years ago … the council adopted an increase in annual dues to try to get closer to other area courses … .”

Residents can pay the lower dues by showing their driver’s license as proof of a Burnet address.

Also going up are weekend, holiday, and twilight green (weekend) fees and range ball prices.

NEW RATES

Annual dues for residents are:

$1,191 per year for a single player, up 10 percent from $1,083, a difference of $108

$595.50 per year for a spouse (half the single-player rate)

$398 per year for a junior player, up from $362

Other adjustments include a 10 percent increase in the trail fee, cart storage, and cart rental charges.

Annual dues for non-residents are:

$1,324 per year for a single player, a 20 percent raise from $1,083, a difference of $241

$662 per year for a spouse (half the single-player rate)

$443 per year for a junior player, up from $362

Other adjustments include a 20 percent increase in the trail fee, cart storage, and cart rental charges.

Weekend (Friday-Sunday) and holiday green fees are:

18 holes—$47, up from $44

9 holes—$30, up from $27

Twilight green fees for Friday-Sunday are:

$28, up from $25

Range ball prices are:

Standard—$7.39, up 14 percent from $6.46

Junior—$3.69, up 33 percent from $2.77

The golf course rates ordinance also gives the city of Burnet the authority to implement necessary operational adjustments.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

