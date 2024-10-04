GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 7, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from the Texas Housing Foundation

discussion of an anonymous letter accusing Commissioner Damon Beierle of violating a local government code

discussion or approval of grants for various entities and organizations

editor@thepicayune.com

