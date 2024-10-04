GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 7, 2024
Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- presentation from the Texas Housing Foundation
- discussion of an anonymous letter accusing Commissioner Damon Beierle of violating a local government code
- discussion or approval of grants for various entities and organizations
