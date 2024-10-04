20-year-old Bertram man is searching for hope and a living donor

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Savilonis, 20, of Bertram is searching for a living kidney donor. Photo courtesy of Margaret Savilonis

Twenty-year-old Justin Savilonis of Bertram has spent most of his life fighting for a future. After surviving multiple organ transplants as a toddler then battling a series of medical complications, he now faces a daunting new challenge: finding a living kidney donor.

“He’s been on the transplant list for over three years,” said his mother, Margaret Savilonis. “A living donor would change his life drastically. Right now, we go to dialysis three times a week, and that takes a toll on him.”

Due to the complexities of his case, Justin is on the transplant list at UPMC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a specialized facility for transplants.

His hardships began when he was just 2 years old. He was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome, a genetic disorder that primarily affects the liver and heart, and underwent liver, pancreas, and small bowel transplants.

In 2020, Justin contracted sepsis after a chemotherapy session intended to treat post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD), a cancer that developed due to his suppressed immune system.

“We spent 325 days in the hospital in 2020,” Margaret Savilonis said. “That’s when he lost both of his legs below the knee and the use of his fingers.”

Now, as Justin waits for a new kidney, his family’s plea is simple yet urgent: Help.

“A kidney transplant would give him strength back. He would be able to go more places, he loves to be in the water. It would let him enjoy life again,” his mother said.

A living donor would need two healthy kidneys so one can be taken without impacting their health. A person can live a normal life with one kidney.

For Justin, this next transplant is a critical step in his fight for a better quality of life. The Savilonis family is urging anyone considering organ donation to visit UPMC’s website and register as a potential living donor.

“We just want to spread the word,” Margaret said. “His story could reach someone who could save his life.”

To learn more about becoming a living donor, check out the UPMC Living Donor Program.

