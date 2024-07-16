Paid parking for planes coming to Granite Shoals airport 

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bob Sylvester Airport in Granite Shoals is one step closer to getting rentable parking spots for planes. The Airport Advisory Committee has been working with the city’s attorney to develop a lease agreement that will allow for easy use of the airport and a little cash for its coffers. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Granite Shoals is closing in on a new lease agreement that will allow pilots to park their planes for a small fee at the Bob Sylvester Airport. The city’s attorney is putting the finishing touches on the deal after one councilor expressed several concerns about city liability when it came to parked planes.

The Granite Shoals Airport Advisory Committee pitched the idea of leasing out five tie-down spaces at the airport during the regular meeting of the City Council in February. City Attorney Joshua Katz was directed to draft a lease agreement alongside the Advisory Committee. The draft was presented to the council on July 9.

The lease agreement would allow pilots to park their small-engine planes at airport tie-downs at a rate of $10 per day or $50 per month.

Place 4 Councilor Steve Hougen voiced concern about the city’s possible liability when it came to potential damages to the privately owned planes.

“I think this lease agreement is great; I’m just trying to discuss various points,” he said. “We can’t protect these airplanes out here from hail storm, tornado or vandalism, and maybe we should mention that specifically, that acts of god and acts of vandalism are not under the city’s responsibilities.”

City Attorney Katz stated that he would rather handle matters of liability during executive sessions.

“I can review (the lease) and make sure that we have language that protects the city,” Katz said.

Advisory Committee President Robin Ruff told DailyTrib.com he was “optimistic” about the airport’s future and hopes to have a locked-down lease agreement ready for the council for its scheduled July 23 meeting.

“(The lease agreement) is a new venture for us,” Ruff said. “We’re also in a situation where we’ve got to build this airport, and we’ve got to start somewhere.”

The airport has been in a state of consistent improvement since 2022 with the addition of a helipad, runway markers, a portable toilet, picnic benches, and a check-in kiosk. The Advisory Committee has also drummed up community engagement with Meet the Pilots events, a future pilot seminar, and a successful Kite Day.

