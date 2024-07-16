Packsaddle Elementary upgrades underway

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This is an aerial photograph of the site work underway at Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland as of June 25. This first phase of construction promises new classrooms, practice fields, gym improvements, and cafeteria upgrades. Photo courtesy of Harrison Walker & Harper

Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland is getting serious infrastructure upgrades, including new classrooms, gym and cafeteria improvements, and a new practice field.

The school’s improvements and additions are the result of $15 million in bond money, which was pulled from a $36.8 million bond package for the Llano Independent School District that voters approved in May 2023.

The LISD Board of Trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price of $12.24 million for Phase I of the upgrades through the district’s manager-at-risk construction firm, Harrison Walker & Harper.

“Our team is hard at work preparing the site for the next phase of construction, ensuring a solid foundation for the future of this campus,” reads a social media post from the firm. “We’re committed to delivering excellence every step of the way, and we can’t wait to see the progress unfold.”

This is just the first phase of construction. At a later date, Packsaddle Elementary will get a new playground, paint and flooring upgrades, and traffic flow improvements.

