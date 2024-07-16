Early bird gets sneak peek at Mustangs during Midnight Madness

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2024-25 Marble Falls High School football team takes the field for its first official practice during the earliest hours of Aug. 5. Fans are invited to the Midnight Madness event, which will include food and music and run until 2 a.m.

Gates open at 11 p.m. Aug. 4 at the stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

“This will be a great time for the community to come to see our kids and support them,” Marble Falls head football coach and Athletic Director Keri Timmerman told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune in an on-air interview.

The event aims to boost school spirit among fans and students.

“Midnight Madness is really a chance for us to start involving our cheer, our Starlettes (dance team), and our community members,” Timmerman said.

The practice’s early start time is in keeping with University Interscholastic League rules. The UIL governs athletics and extracurriculars at Texas public schools.

“UIL allows (football teams) to start (practicing) as early as (midnight) on Aug. 5, so that’s what we’re doing,” Timmerman said.

The new AD and coach, who took over in January, is looking forward to the upcoming season, which opens with a home game against Austin Crockett on Aug. 30.

“The kids work really hard,” Timmerman said. “We’re really excited. We’ve seen a lot of quick adjustments to change.”

He pointed to his squad’s commitment and ambition as promising signs.

“I think our kids want to be good,” Timmerman said. “They have a desire to be successful, and I think our coaching staff and community want the same.”

Midnight Madness will not replace Meet the Mustangs, which is Aug. 8.

