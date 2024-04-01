Hopes fly high for Kite Day in Granite Shoals

The Granite Shoals community is invited to the city’s first-ever Kite Day from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at the Granite Shoals Airport, 710 Forest Hills Drive. This is the latest event from the Airport Advisory Committee, which has focused its efforts on making the small airport a community asset over the last two years .

Visitors are encouraged to bring kites, but committee members will have 30 kites for sale at $5 a piece on a first-come-first-served basis. The current forecast from the National Weather Service shows a possibility of storms on Sunday, and if that is the case, the event may be canceled.

Air traffic at the airport will be suspended during Kite Day and the committee is prepared to move off the helipad in case it is needed for an emergency.

According to committee chair Robin Ruff, all they need is a little wind to get the community together for a few hours of family fun.

“If we don’t have wind, we may need everybody out there blowing,” he said during a presentation to the Granite Shoals City Council on March 26.

Ruff acknowledged that the influx of visitors expected for the Monday, April 8 total solar eclipse may interfere with Kite Day, but he was optimistic about moving forward with plans as long as the weather holds.

“We’re watching the weather, and will cancel if there is a thunderstorm,” Ruff said. “We don’t need any more Ben Franklins out there.”

According to legend, on June 10, 1752, Franklin tied a key to a kite string and flew the kite during a storm to see if it would draw a charge from lighting. Whether the historic event ever took place is still up for debate.

Kite Day is the Airport Advisory Committee’s latest effort at connecting with the community. Flyers and notifications in English and Spanish were distributed online and to Highland Lakes Elementary School.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.