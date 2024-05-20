Learn how to earn your wings at Future Pilot event

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aspiring aviators can learn what it takes to earn their pilot wings on June 1 in Granite Shoals. The city’s Airport Advisory Committee is hosting its first Future Pilot event from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

The event also includes a “Rusty Pilots” presentation for those who’ve grounded for a while.

“Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to explore the world of aviation and learn all about becoming a private pilot,” reads a media release from the committee. “Whether you’re new to flying or looking to reignite your passion for aviation, this event is perfect for you.”

The Future Pilot event will be led by Airport Advisory Committee member and local pilot Steve Zbranek, who will talk about the necessary steps to become a private pilot, how you can start training online, and medical requirements.

Zbranek has over 3,000 hours of flight experience and holds an instrument-rated commercial pilot’s license as well as instructor ratings for single- and multi-engine aircraft.

To attend, RSVP to steve@chriscustomhomes.com. You must be at least 15 years old; the minimum age to become a private pilot is 16.

