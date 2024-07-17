Job fair July 18 in Burnet
Jobseekers can speak to employers from a long list of industries during a hiring event Thursday, July 18, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The North Area Job Fair is hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area on the third Thursday of every month. Another one is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Featured employers at this Thursday’s event are the cities of Burnet and Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Health, Healthcare Career Academy, and Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Hiring industries include:
- banking
- childcare
- construction
- education/higher education
- government/municipal
- healthcare
- manufacturing
- scientific testing
- skilled trades/trade schools
- social services
- technology
- warehouse
Visit the Workforce Solutions RCA event webpage for more details.