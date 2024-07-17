Job fair July 18 in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jobseekers can speak to employers from a long list of industries during a hiring event Thursday, July 18, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The North Area Job Fair is hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area on the third Thursday of every month. Another one is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Featured employers at this Thursday’s event are the cities of Burnet and Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Health, Healthcare Career Academy, and Horseshoe Bay Resort.

Hiring industries include:

banking

childcare

construction

education/higher education

government/municipal

healthcare

manufacturing

scientific testing

skilled trades/trade schools

social services

technology

warehouse

Visit the Workforce Solutions RCA event webpage for more details.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.