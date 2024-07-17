Wet weather could linger

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A long stretch of rainy days is in the Highland Lakes forecast starting Thursday, July 18, a nice change from typical July weather. A low-pressure system should bring rain and highs in the low 90s this week and possibly the 80s next week.

“Looking ahead to next week (Monday-Sunday, July 22-28), forecasts are pointing to an unsettled weather pattern across the region, with continued chances for rain through late week as the trough of low pressure remains stationary over the southern Plains and northern Texas,” reads a weather report from Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.

According to the National Weather Service, local forecasts call for a low chance of rain starting Wednesday night that increases over the weekend and into early next week with possible thunderstorms.

The wet weather makes up for the predicted precipitation that Hurricane Beryl was supposed to bring to the Hill Country on July 8 that never materialized due to the storm’s path change.

