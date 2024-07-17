Inclusive playground group changes partners and park

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Westside Park in Marble Falls could be the site of an inclusive playground by 2026. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group recently inked an agreement with the city of Marble Falls to build a 20,000-square-foot playground at Westside Park, 1610 Second St.

The City Council unanimously approved the deal on July 16, formalizing the collaboration with the nonprofit, which started in 2022 with the sole intention of creating a park that children of all physical and sensory abilities can enjoy. The group originally wanted to put the playground on Marble Falls Independent School District property near Colt Elementary.

Per the new deal, the city will match up to $400,000 of contributions collected by MFIPG, while the nonprofit must raise a minimum of that same figure.

“I think this is a phenomenal project,” Mayor Dave Rhodes said at the Tuesday meeting.

MFIPG Treasurer Taylor Smith told DailyTrib.com that almost $165,000 has been raised so far since efforts began in July 2022.

The city’s application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for a $750,000 grant was also approved during the Tuesday meeting.

Rhodes said the project should be eligible for more grants in the future.

“Typically, once these kinds of things coalesce, our grant opportunities are much greater as a general rule,” he said. “I think that’s one of the main functions of tonight.”

The agreement follows years of conversations about bringing an inclusive playground to Marble Falls.

Smith said the group ditched its original plan with MFISD to build the park near Colt Elementary on Manzano Mile after learning about the city’s interest.

“Once this opportunity with the city was presented, with the city’s commitment of matching funds, a level site with existing infrastructure, and the opportunity for the TPWD grant, we all felt this was the quickest route to getting the park built and open for the community,” he said.

Per the agreement, the playground will be called Wyatt’s Clubhouse for the next 10 years before the city may change or reinstate its name.

Inclusive, or all-abilities, playgrounds typically feature accessible features such as ramps and harnesses as well as equipment for different sensory abilities. Similar parks exist in Round Rock and Temple.

“‘Inclusive’ really just means included,” Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group Secretary Ashley Crouse said at the Tuesday meeting. The playground will be named after her 6-year-old son, Wyatt.

Rhodes argued the city should consider using another word to describe the playground rather than “inclusive” in further contracts and conversations.

“I’m concerned, unfortunately, that because the term (inclusive) has been hijacked that (the park) doesn’t get hijacked into something it’s not supposed to be,” he said. “I don’t want to make a bigger thing out of it than it is, but I think we might want to consider it when we use these terms.”

Councilor Bryan Walker was absent from the July 16 meeting.

