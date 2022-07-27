Marble Falls inclusive playground fundraiser is July 29

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group will host a kickoff fundraiser for an inclusive playground on July 29 at Save the World Brewing Company, 1510 Resource Parkway. File photo

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is holding a kickoff fundraiser Friday, July 29, for a new inclusive playground. The event is from 5-7 p.m. at Save the World Brewing Company, 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

An inclusive playground is accessible to children of all abilities and typically outfitted with ramps and harnesses along with traditional equipment like swings and slides.

The fundraiser comes after the group entered a land-use agreement with the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees to build the park next to Colt Elementary School.

Fundraiser organizers plan to serve hot dogs, hamburgers, and chips. The food is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested.

The group also will unveil the finalized rendering of the new park and a list of components. Donors can pick a park feature to help purchase.

“(The design firm) has exceeded my expectations with the design,” said group secretary Ashley Crouse. “We can’t wait to show the community what (the firm) came up with.”

People also may purchase personalized park fence pickets for $50 each.

The Marble Falls Inclusive Play Group is holding a naming contest for the new park. After the fundraiser, the group will meet to choose the three best options, which will be put on Facebook for a vote.

“We’re trying to work with the community to name the park because it’s a park for everybody,” said group treasurer Taylor Smith.

