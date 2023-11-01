Meet the Pilots, smoked meat for charity in Granite Shoals

Pilots are flying into Granite Shoals Airport on Nov. 11 for a Meet the Pilots Veterans Day celebration, while down the road at the fire station, plates of barbecue will be sold to raise money for Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

“We hope to bring everyone from Meet the Pilots over and get some barbecue as well,” said City Manager Peggy Smith, when she briefed the council on the events during its Oct. 24 meeting.

Pilots from across Central Texas will land at airport, 710 Forest Hills Drive, at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 and remain until noon for a Veterans Day celebration. Visitors can get up close and personal with unique aircraft and talk to the pilots who fly them.

Also that day, the Granite Shoals Police Officers Association and Granite Shoals Fire Auxiliary will sell $15 plates of barbecue starting at 11 a.m. at the Granite Shoals Firehouse, 8410 RR 1431. The fundraiser will last as long as the food does. Proceeds go toward Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach, which purchases presents for families in need during the holidays.

Applications are open for families seeking assistance from the program. They can be picked up at Highland Lakes Elementary at 8200 RR 1431, Granite Shoals City Hall at 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, The Helping Center at 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls, and the Texas Food Stamp Office at 1406 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls.

