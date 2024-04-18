Unleash generosity at Wags to Riches fundraiser April 27

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hill Country Humane Society‘s annual Wags to Riches fundraiser is 5 p.m. April 27 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet.

Tickets are $160 per person or $1,250 for a table of eight with bottomless beer, wine, or margaritas. They can be purchased online.

Enjoy a catered dinner from Blue Corn Harvest Bar & Grill as well as a live auction and raffle. Top prizes include firearms, bottles of Blanton’s bourbon, and getaways to local resorts.

The annual fundraiser helps the nonprofit Hill Country Humane Society pay for expenses at its no-kill facility, 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam.

The animal rescue contracts with local governments to shelter homeless dogs and cats.

Visit the Wags to Riches website for more information or to purchase tickets. To pay with cash or check, contact events@hchstexas.com or call 512-755-7986.

