SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Unleash generosity at Wags to Riches fundraiser April 27

04/18/24 | DailyTrib.com

The Hill Country Humane Society‘s annual Wags to Riches fundraiser is 5 p.m. April 27 at the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. in Burnet. 

Tickets are $160 per person or $1,250 for a table of eight with bottomless beer, wine, or margaritas. They can be purchased online.

Enjoy a catered dinner from Blue Corn Harvest Bar & Grill as well as a live auction and raffle. Top prizes include firearms, bottles of Blanton’s bourbon, and getaways to local resorts.

The annual fundraiser helps the nonprofit Hill Country Humane Society pay for expenses at its no-kill facility, 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam.

The animal rescue contracts with local governments to shelter homeless dogs and cats.

Visit the Wags to Riches website for more information or to purchase tickets. To pay with cash or check, contact events@hchstexas.com or call 512-755-7986.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

VFW announces student winners in patriotic art, singing contests

04/18/24 | DailyTrib.com

Burnet County fair scholarship deadline April 29

04/17/24 | DailyTrib.com

See Marble Falls’ role in ‘Butchers Bluff’

04/16/24 | Nathan Bush
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *