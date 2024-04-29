Bake sale May 11 benefits Black History Museum, soup kitchen

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just in time for Mother’s Day, St. Frederick Baptist Church is selling baked goods and corsages from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Mother’s Day is May 12. The church is located at 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls.

Whole cakes, pies, and cobblers can be ordered in advance by May 8. Call coordinator Bessie Jackson at 830-385-2143 and leave a message.

Italian cream, chocolate, vanilla, and coconut cakes are $15 each. Berry, peach, and apple cobblers are $8 each. Pecan and sweet potato pies are $10 each.

At the bake sale, you can purchase individual slices of cake and cobbler for $4 and pie for $3. Cookies are $2 each.

The fundraiser also will have old-fashioned corsages for sale for $2 in honor of all mothers. Volunteers from Fellowship Baptist Church of Marble Falls are making the pinned arrangements with white flowers representing mothers who have died or red honoring those still living.

Proceeds from the bake and corsage sale benefit St. Frederick’s Mission Outreach soup kitchen and Black History Museum, which is under construction.

“It’s going to be a two-fold day,” Jackson said. “We have to take care of Mission Outreach. We still have to feed people whether we have a museum or not.”

St. Frederick Baptist Church serves free lunches for dine-in or takeout on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in its fellowship hall.

Money for the museum will purchase lumber to frame the walls. The slab was poured in February. Each step of the building process is being paid for as it happens so the church will be debt-free when the museum is completed, Jackson said.

