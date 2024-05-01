Pet adoptions free May 1-15 at Hill Country Humane Society

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Pet adoptions are free from May 1-15 at Hill Country Humane Society, 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring all adoption fees through its Empty the Shelters program, which aims to increase adoption rates at animal shelters nationwide.

The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for the crowded Hill Country Humane Society, Executive Director Paighton Corley told DailyTrib.com.

“In light of our current situation, with the shelter operating at full capacity, the need for community support has never been more critical,” she said.

The nonprofit HCHS contracts with the governments of Llano and Burnet counties and the cities of Burnet, Bertram, Cottonwood Shores, Sunrise Beach Village, and Horseshoe Bay to offer sheltering services.

People unsure if they’re ready to adopt can also temporarily foster a dog or cat from the HCHS.

“Interested individuals can participate in our Foster First program, which allows potential adopters to foster a pet without time constraints,” Corley said. “This program is designed to provide the animals with a loving home environment while giving foster families the opportunity to assess if they are ready to make a permanent adoption commitment.”

Foster families receive aid from the shelter, Corley continued.

“We provide ongoing support for foster-only situations, ensuring that every animal receives the care and love they deserve,” she said.

If you are ready to commit to a new furry family member, visit the Hill Country Humane Society’s website to view adoptable dogs and cats. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 512-793-5463 or email info@hchstexas.com to learn more

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.