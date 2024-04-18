VFW announces student winners in patriotic art, singing contests

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore Halley Offutt won first place in the Marble Falls VFW’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Courtesy photo

Nine students from the Marble Falls school district and Faith Academy of Marble Falls are winners in the Marble Falls VFW 10376 auxiliary patriotic art and singing contests.

The top finishers in each competition will move on to the regional and potentially national levels.

More than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriot Art Contest each year.

The contest started in 1979 to recognize young artists and encourage patriotism among high schoolers.

Local winners are:

First place — Halley Offutt, Faith Academy sophomore

Second place — Zoey Wilder, Faith Academy sophomore

Third place — Elin Gosselink, Marble Falls High School junior

The national organization also holds Illustrating America, a smaller arts competition for students in grades K-8.

All winners from this year’s local contest are students at Marble Falls Elementary School:

First place — Rafael Facundo, age 11

Second place — Zuly Contreras, age 10

Third place — Silas Tompkins, age 11

Students of all ages can sign up for the VFW Auxiliary’s National Anthem singing competition, Get Excited for the Red, White, and Blue.

Students submit a video of a solo vocal performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

All winners from this year’s local contest are students at Marble Falls Elementary School:

First place — Emeri Holley, age 10

Second place — Cassidy Redman, age 11

Third place — Emilee Maddox-Molitor, age 11

