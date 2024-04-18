SUBSCRIBE NOW

VFW announces student winners in patriotic art, singing contests

04/18/24 | DailyTrib.com

Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore Halley Offutt won first place in the Marble Falls VFW’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Courtesy photo

Nine students from the Marble Falls school district and Faith Academy of Marble Falls are winners in the Marble Falls VFW 10376 auxiliary patriotic art and singing contests.

The top finishers in each competition will move on to the regional and potentially national levels.

YOUNG AMERICAN CREATIVE PATRIOTIC ART

More than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary’s Young American Creative Patriot Art Contest each year.

The contest started in 1979 to recognize young artists and encourage patriotism among high schoolers.

Local winners are:

  • First place — Halley Offutt, Faith Academy sophomore
  • Second place — Zoey Wilder, Faith Academy sophomore
  • Third place — Elin Gosselink, Marble Falls High School junior 

ILLUSTRATING AMERICA

The national organization also holds Illustrating America, a smaller arts competition for students in grades K-8.

All winners from this year’s local contest are students at Marble Falls Elementary School: 

  • First place — Rafael Facundo, age 11
  • Second place — Zuly Contreras, age 10
  • Third place — Silas Tompkins, age 11

GET EXCITED FOR THE RED, WHITE, AND BLUE

Students of all ages can sign up for the VFW Auxiliary’s National Anthem singing competition, Get Excited for the Red, White, and Blue.

Students submit a video of a solo vocal performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

All winners from this year’s local contest are students at Marble Falls Elementary School:

  • First place — Emeri Holley, age 10
  • Second place — Cassidy Redman, age 11
  • Third place — Emilee Maddox-Molitor, age 11

