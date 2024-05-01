Lakeshore Library dedicates community space to Bold supporters

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jan and George Bold (left) pose for a photo with son George and daughter Jeanne outside of the recently dedicated George and Jan Bold Community Room at the Lakeshore Library in Buchanan Dam. Photo courtesy of Melissa Macdougall

The Lakeshore Library dedicated its public meeting room to longtime library supporters Jan and George Bold during a ceremony on April 28. The Bolds spent over 20 years volunteering at the library, helping to establish it as a community space for rural residents on the western shores of Lake Buchanan.

“Jan and George Bold are well-known in the community for their thousands of hours of dedicated service and unparalleled contributions to the library,” reads a media release from the Friends of the Lakeshore Library. “This treasured local institution would not exist as it does today without the Bolds’ leadership and fundraising.”

The Lakeshore Library officially dubbed the meeting space The George and Jan Bold Community Room at the celebration.

George was the first president of the Friends of the Lakeshore Library group, a position he held for 23 years. One of his major accomplishments was getting the current library built.

“He spearheaded the fundraising and was basically the project manager of this building 20 years ago,” librarian Melissa Macdougall told DailyTrib.com. “Prior to that, the library was kind of in an old house.”

The couple volunteered at the library on an almost daily basis for more than 20 years.

“Jan supported her husband and volunteered here doing anything and everything that needed to be done,” Macdougall said.

Jan also donated handmade jewelry to the Friends group, reportedly raising thousands of dollars over the years for the library.

The Lakeshore Library’s large community room was George’s brainchild and has become a hub of activity for patrons and residents. The room regularly hosts presentations, programs, crafting sessions, movie screenings, and concerts.

Over 30 people attended the April 28 ceremony, including 12 members of the Bold family representing four generations. The Bolds no longer live in the Highland Lakes—they moved to San Antonio to be closer to son George—but they have undoubtedly left a mark on the Lakeshore Library community.

“For me, (the community room) is a reminder that there is always something you can do to make your community a better place,” Macdougall said.

