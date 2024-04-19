Build beds for kids in need May 4

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers are needed to build children’s beds during the second annual Breakfast and Beds event. It is May 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of Lowe’s, 3200 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

The Hill Country chapter of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting the build. Volunteers will be provided with all necessary materials, tools, and safety equipment. Those helping must be 18 and older and sign a standard release form.

Breakfast and refreshments will be available.

Email volunteer coordinator Lorinda Peters at lorinda.peters@shpbeds.org to pre-register.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit with over 270 chapters. It was founded in 2012 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and has built over 100,000 beds for children in need.

The local Hill Country chapter provides beds for kids ages 3-17 in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties.

