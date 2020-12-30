Meadowlakes woman bitten by fox; officials caution residents

Meadowlakes officials are asking residents to be cautious around wild animals after a person reported getting bitten by a fox (not the one pictured). iStock photo

Meadowlakes officials are asking residents to be wary if they see a wild animal behaving strangely after a fox attacked a woman on her back porch.

The city’s animal control officer reported the bite on Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to a city of Meadowlakes newsletter.

The resident was treated for the bite at a local emergency room and the animal was submitted to the Texas Department of State Health Services for rabies testing.

This is the second fox attack within the city in less than three months, the newsletter stated. In October, the city’s animal control officer investigated a fox attack in which a dog and cat might have been bitten by a fox that later tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. It typically spreads when an infected animal bites another but can also be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into an open wound or mucous membrane of another.

The city asks residents to be aware of their surroundings when outside, to always have pets on a leash or in a fenced area, and to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies. The state of Texas requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age.

If a resident sees an animal that is acting strangely, they should call the Meadowlakes animal control officer at 877-816-8136.

alex@thepicayune.com