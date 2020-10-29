Meadowlakes rabies alert after fox tests positive

City of Meadowlakes officials are asking residents to remain cautious and not approach wild animals that are acting unusual after a fox tested positive for rabies.

The fox was caught by Meadowlakes Animal Control officers earlier this week near the 100 block of Turkey Run in Meadowlakes.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal. It typically spreads when an infected animal bites another, but can also be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into an open wound or mucous membrane of another.

The city asks residents to be aware of their surrounding when outside, to always have pets on a leash or in a fenced area, and to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies. The state of Texas requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age.

If a resident sees an animal that is acting strangely, they should call the Meadowlakes animal control officer at 877-816-8136.

