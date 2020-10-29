Burnet County tops 1,000 COVID cases

Burnet County topped 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and had an estimated 250 active cases.

The total count jumped 97 cases from 950 on Tuesday to 1,047 on Wednesday. Burnet County Local Health Authority Dr. Jules Madrigal partly attributes the sudden uptick to older test results from the Burnet County Jail, which officials were not aware of until recently. The number of active cases rose from 162 to 250 over that same 24-hour period.

According to the Texas Department of State Health services COVID-19 webpage, the only day with a higher new case count in Burnet County was July 27 at 110. The state has been tracking cases since March 14. The county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, according to state records, came on March 24.

editor@thepicayune.com