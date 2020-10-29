A Beautiful Mess in Burnet offers children’s clothing and more

Jessica Floyd’s boutique, A Beautiful Mess, is open for business at 310 S. Main St. in Burnet. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

A Beautiful Mess is anything but. The Burnet boutique, which opened this summer, offers children’s clothing, shoes, candles, cups, decor, and more.

Located at 310 S. Main St., it’s open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Children’s clothing ranges from newborn to size 10. Owner Jessica Floyd plans to offer children’s sizes up to 16 starting in the spring.

Check out A Beautiful Mess’ Facebook page or call 512-850-9012 for more information.

