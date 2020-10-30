Cottonwood Shores art gallery grand opening features Native American, Southwest art

Navajo Nations artist Donovan Yazzie’s work is among the pieces featured in the grand opening of M&M Galleries in Cottonwood Shores from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

M&M Galleries is celebrating its grand opening with an art show “Indians and Cowboys” from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7. Admission is free.

The gallery is located at 4401 Cottonwood Drive, Suite D, in Cottonwood Shores.

Featured artists are Bob Peerman and Donovan Yazzie.

Peerman’s paintings focus on the Southwest.

“Bob captures the essence of a place,” said gallery owner Marley Porter. “Bob puts you there.”

Yazzie is a recognized artist from the Navajo Nation, who sculpts in metals: stainless steel, iron, and copper.

“Donovan’s Spirit People evoke the spirit of the Native American People, while his paintings ‘sing’ in three dimensions,” Marley said.

For more information on the gallery and grand opening, call 512-736-4566.

