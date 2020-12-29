Where to get COVID-19 tests

Highland Lakes residents have several choices for a COVID-19 test, though some might require insurance or a fee.

Highland Lakes residents have several options when it comes to getting a COVID-19 test, some for free. Before heading out to a doctor’s office, urgent care clinic, local pharmacy, or fire department, call to find out what it takes to get an appointment and what the possible costs might be.

Llano County Health Authority Dr. Jack Franklin recommends tests within five to six days after exposure to any confirmed COVID-19 case. He defined direct exposure as standing within 6 feet of that person for more than 15 minutes.

Also, free tests are available at Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Horseshoe Bay Fire Department. Times and procedures are available online. Find out the times and procedures here.

Other options available in the Highland Lakes are listed here.

NextCare Urgent Care

1701 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls

Staff members will ask if the person requesting the test has health insurance. If the answer is yes, that will be used as a form of payment. If the answer is no, staff members will apply to the federal government for the money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 830-798-1122 or go to nextcare.com to schedule an appointment.

Baylor Scott & White system

Either text “better” to 88408 or visit the website at bswhealth.com for instructions. You can also call 830-201-8900 if you do not have access to the internet. Whether insured or not through Baylor Scott & White, the cost for consultation and a test, if necessary, is $40.

CVS Pharmacy

302 Gateway North in Marble Falls

Visit CVS.com online to schedule an appointment. You will need to bring validation that you have an appointment before getting into the drive-through line for the test. According to CVS price list, the COVID-19 basic assessment and specimen collection is $39, though the website emphasizes that “patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but (should) check with health plans to confirm before scheduling a test.” Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Dr. Jules Madrigal

105 Meadowlakes Drive in Meadowlakes

This is the private office of Dr. Jules Madrigal, who volunteers as the Burnet County Health Authority. Cost for the test is $125. Tests are given from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Call ahead at 830-693-0555.

Seton Ascension

525 RR 2900 in Kingsland

An appointment is needed for free COVID-19 testing from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Staff members may give COVID-19 tests outside of those hours if there are openings in the schedule, so be sure to call and ask at 512-715-3106.

Hill Country Direct Care

904 Ford St. in Llano

This is the private office of Dr. Jack Franklin, who volunteers as the Llano County Health Authority. Call 325-216-9641 or email covid@hillcountrydirectcare.com to schedule an appointment.

