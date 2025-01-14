2023 threat probe reveals deeper conflict between JP, ex-judge

Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead reportedly made life-threatening statements against former Burnet County Judge James Oakley in 2023. The two public officials have a history of animosity, which culminated in Oakley resigning after a public reprimand for courthouse security violations and sexual harassment of Whitehead and other women in Burnet County government. File photos

A recently surfaced 2023 Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed another layer to an ongoing conflict between two county officials. The probe began after a third official reported serious concerns over life-threatening statements made by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead against former Burnet County Judge James Oakley.

On Oct. 11, 2023, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson told Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Amy Willeke that, on numerous occasions, Whitehead said she was going to “shoot County Judge James Oakley” and that Nelson was worried about Whitehead’s mental health.

Nelson walked back the remarks when questioned by BCSO in a follow-up investigation.

Willeke’s incident report was part of the timeline of conflict between Whitehead and the former county judge that culminated in Oakley’s resignation on Dec. 18, 2024, in the aftermath of a public reprimand from the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct for courthouse security violations and numerous instances of sexual harassment against Whitehead and other women in Burnet County government spanning multiple years.

Following the report to BCSO, an investigation was carried out by Investigator Chris King but no charges were filed. It was not until after the commission’s reprimand that Willeke’s report and King’s investigation were shared with DailyTrib.com as well as on social media by Oakley.

Read the full public reprimand and investigative report from the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct here.

Read the full Oct. 11, 2023, incident report from Sgt. Willeke and King’s investigative report here.

The opening statement of Willeke’s report reads: “On October 11, 2023, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Roxanne Nelson advised me that she has been told by Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Lisa Whitehead on numerous occasions that Judge Whitehead is going to shoot County Judge James Oakley.”

The report continues:

“Judge Nelson is worried about Judge Whitehead’s mental health since … Judge Whitehead has become extremely easy to anger over small things, and she has become so fixated upon injuring or killing Judge Oakley which has gone beyond just politics.”

King interviewed Nelson, Oakley, and Whitehead in his proceeding investigation, finding some level of historical animosity between Whitehead and the former judge, but nothing came of it.

“Nelson advised me when Whitehead made the remarks (about shooting Oakley), they were always conditional,” reads a Nov. 2, 2023, excerpt from King’s report. “She advised me that she never said it directly as to kill Oakley, it was if Oakley did something to her or something then she would take action.”

King’s interview with Whitehead hinted at the specifics of her concerns.

“I made contact with Lisa Whitehead (her) office and spoke with her about the accusations that were made,” reads a Nov. 8, 2023, excerpt from King’s report. “She advised me that she has been scared of what Oakley has done to her in the past like sitting in the courtroom in the dark and other things.”

Whitehead was referring to a contentious incident from Jan. 6, 2023, where she was in her office and discovered Oakley sitting in her courtroom alone without announcing his presence to her. The incident was included in the judicial conduct commission’s December 2024 reprimand of Oakley.

“It was unclear how long Judge Oakley sat in that manner,” reads a line from the reprimand. “Judge Oakley’s presence startled and frightened Judge Whitehead.”

Oakley has publicly rejected Whitehead’s perception of the day’s events, posting on his personal Facebook page on Jan. 10 that he was just waiting in the courtroom for an appointment with a real estate appraiser.

“The allegation that I was hiding in a darkened courtroom to scare Whitehead is ridiculous,” reads an excerpt from the Facebook post.

Whitehead sent DailyTrib.com a statement regarding the recent circulation of the 2023 Willeke and King reports.

“At no point was I a threat to James Oakley,” she said. “I felt threatened every day I went to my office. The Commission found that his behavior was unacceptable and he was publicly reprimanded. I am grateful for the hard work done by the Commission and their staff, and look forward to working with other elected officials and (county employees) to continue to serve the people of Burnet County.

Documented conflict between Whitehead and Oakley goes back to at least November 2022, when Oakley removed the locks from Whitehead’s courtroom doors and had another lock installed in the floor to keep them perpetually open. This violated courthouse security violations and was part of Oakley’s public reprimand from the judicial conduct commission.

Whitehead also reported several instances of bullying and sexual harassment against herself and other women in county government by Oakley over the span of several years. The commission found merit in these allegations and included them in their reprimand.

“(This reprimand is for Oakley’s) failure to perform his judicial duties without bias or prejudice and/or manifested bias or prejudice towards Judge Whitehead through his words and conduct and his pattern of sexual harassment towards other women in Burnet County,” reads the conclusion of the commission’s reprimand. “Judge Oakley’s failure in these respects constituted willful or persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of his duties and cast public discredit upon the judiciary or the administration of justices. …”

