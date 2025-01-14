Countdown to Firefly moon mission

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Blue Ghost, a lunar lander produced by Central Texas space firm Firefly Aerospace, prepares to be encapsulated in a rocket fairing before being launched to the moon’s surface. Photo courtesy of Firefly Aerospace

Central Texas commercial space firm Firefly Aerospace launches its first lunar lander in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 15. The mission is years in the making and could be one of many for the firm, which has a large manufacturing and testing site in rural Burnet County.

The launch is set for 1:11 a.m. EST (12:11 CST) Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Firefly’s lunar lander, Blue Ghost, will be transported to the moon’s surface by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of a series of commercial payload delivery missions for NASA.

The entire trip will take about 45 days. The lander will spend a full lunar day (about 14 Earth days) on the moon’s surface to collect data with a suite of scientific instruments provided by NASA, several universities, and other technology firms.

The launch and pre-launch coverage will be livestreamed on Firefly’s Youtube channel starting at 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday.

The “Ghost Riders in the Sky” mission is the first one that Firefly will carry out for NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which seeks to develop and streamline consistent travel and transportation between Earth and the moon.

