Granite Shoals judge to fill JP role

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Frank Reilly, newly appointed justice of the peace for Burnet County’s Precinct 4, brings over 30 years of legal experience and deep community involvement to the role. His appointment by the Burnet County Commissioners Court on Jan. 14, 2025, followed a unanimous recommendation by the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Advisory Committee. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Granite Shoals Municipal Court Judge Frank Reilly will take on the role of justice of the peace for Burnet County’s Precinct 4. The Commissioners Court approved the unanimous recommendation by the JP Precinct 4 Advisory Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Reilly’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Debbie Bindseil, who is stepping down mid-term after nearly 30 years of public service.

The advisory committee reviewed seven qualified applicants to fill the role starting Feb. 8, 2025, and ending in November 2026 for the next general election, when Reilly may run for the office or voters pick a new JP.

The committee consisted of two civilian members and five officials, including all four Burnet County justices of the peace and Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil.

“Frank Reilly brings over 30 years of legal experience and a commitment to public service that makes him the ideal candidate for this role,” said committee Chair Glenna Hodge during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. “His background in governmental law, community involvement, and judicial service ensures he is ready to serve effectively from day one.”

Reilly, a licensed attorney in Texas, has more than three decades of experience in constitutional, administrative, and legislative law as well as small business, real estate, and nonprofit legal matters. He will continue serving as municipal court judge in the city of Granite Shoals while justice of the peace. Reilly was also the mayor of Granite Shoals from 2005-11, during which the city adopted its first charter.

“I’m looking forward to serving the public in this new capacity. Judge Bindseil has left large shoes to fill, but I am eager to step into the role,” Reilly said.

In addition to his legal work, Reilly is a faculty member at Texas Tech University, teaching law-related political science courses at the university’s Highland Lakes campus in Marble Falls.

“This spring, I’ll be teaching a course on the United States Supreme Court,” he said.

Hodge emphasized the committee’s thorough evaluation process, which included reviewing statutory qualifications, professional experience, and community engagement.

“We began by confirming each candidate’s residency and statutory qualifications, then assessed their professional experience,” she said. Retiring Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil delivered farewell remarks during the Burnet County Commissioners Court meeting Jan. 14. Bindseil, who served nearly 30 years in local government, received a standing ovation for her dedication and service to the community. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Retiring JP Bindseil, who served the community for nearly 30 years, delivered farewell remarks during the Commissioners Court meeting. She expressed confidence in Reilly as her successor and received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

“It has been an honor to serve, and I know Frank Reilly will do a fantastic job,” Bindseil said.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.