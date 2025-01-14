SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burnet election filing starts Jan. 15

01/14/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

The candidate filing period opens Jan. 15 for the Burnet city election on May 3. Interested candidates may pick up a packet from the City Secretary’s Office, 1001 Buchanan Drive, starting Wednesday. Filing ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 14.

Seats up for election are:

  • mayor, currently held by Gary Wideman; 
  • and three City Council at-large seats currently held by Ricky Langley, Tres Clinton, and Joyce Laudenschlager.

Candidate qualifications include:

  • being a U.S. citizen;
  • being a registered voter;
  • having been a city of Burnet resident for at least 12 months;
  • and being free of felony convictions.

The Burnet City Council consists of a mayor and six at-large council members who each serve two-year terms. It is the city’s legislative and governing body. The mayor is the official head of city government, overseeing meetings and signing official documents. In their absence, the mayor pro-tem, who is appointed from within the council by fellow members, assumes these duties.

The council is responsible for strategic planning, financial oversight, land-use management, and advocating for the city’s interests.

Learn more about the Burnet city government on its website.

