Burnet pickleballers push for courts

Pickleball enthusiasts filled the Burnet City Council chambers Jan. 14, advocating for more courts to meet the growing demand for the popular sport. The turnout highlighted the community’s passion and support for expanding recreational opportunities in Burnet. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

A large group of Burnet pickleball players filled City Council chambers Tuesday, Jan. 14, to advocate for more courts in Burnet.

City Manager David Vaughn told the gathered enthusiasts that $300,000 has been earmarked in the city’s budget for potential pickleball-related projects, but more discussions are needed to determine location and design.

Representing the pickleball community was Matt Kelley, president and CEO of First State Bank of Burnet, who addressed the council with a case for new courts.

“Pickleball brings people of all ages together and strengthens community bonds,” he said. “It’s a low-maintenance investment that could draw retirees and families alike, just as the Delaware Springs Golf Course has done.”

WHAT IS PICKLEBALL?

Ann Langley, another Burnet pickleballer, told DailyTrib.com about the limited options for the sport in the Burnet area. While Burnet’s YMCA at Galloway-Hammond has courts, demand often exceeds availability. Players also hit the courts at Hidden Falls in Meadowlakes as well as Putter and Gutters in Lampasas, but the Lampasas location will be closing in March.

“Lampasas is losing one of its main places to play, so we’ll likely see more players coming to Burnet,” Langley said. “That increases the need for more courts here, and it’s good for local businesses.”

Pickleball is often recognized as the “fastest-growing sport in America,” including by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, which bestowed the title on the tennis-like sport for a third consecutive year in 2024.

LOCAL RESOURCES

