Oakley reprimanded for unprofessional conduct, sexual harassment
Texas’ judicial conduct commission publicly reprimanded Burnet County Judge James Oakley on Dec. 11 for unprofessional conduct, sexual harassment, and security violations. The admonishment was in response to a complaint made by Burnet County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Lisa Whitehead in 2023.
The State Commission on Judicial Conduct protects public trust in the judiciary by investigating allegations of judicial misconduct or incapacity and enforcing disciplinary actions when necessary. The commission previously reprimanded Oakley in 2018 for an inappropriate Facebook comment and again in 2019 for inappropriate use of a judicial position.
The commission suspended Oakley without pay in 2023 for six months due to an indictment on a charge of misuse of government property and the proceeding legal battle. He was found not guilty in that case and returned to his job after the verdict.
Background of the complaint
Whitehead, who has worked for Burnet County for nearly 30 years and has been the Precinct 2 justice of peace for 14 years, filed a formal complaint in April 2023 after years of what she described as “inappropriate behavior” and “escalating intimidation tactics” by Oakley. In an affidavit, Whitehead recounted a series of troubling incidents that began in October 2022 and culminated in what she called “unsafe and irrational behavior” by the judge.
Whitehead detailed a timeline of events involving a small courtroom that leads to her office in the Burnet County Courthouse. Those events include Oakley removing the lock from the downstairs courtroom door, installing a combination lock to keep it open without Whitehead’s consent, and drilling holes into the floor to force the door’s permanent open position. According to Whitehead, these actions ignored her expressed concerns for personal safety and the security of her courtroom.
The breaking point for Whitehead occurred on Jan. 6, 2023, when she said she found Oakley sitting silently in the darkened courtroom outside of her office. Whitehead said she was trying to keep the room warm for a scheduled wedding, but the door was opened by someone after she had closed it three separate times in a short period. On the third time, she got up, closed the door, and turned back toward her office when she noticed Oakley sitting in the corner by the jury box. According to Whitehead, Oakley did not announce himself, leaving her unaware of how long he had been sitting in that manner.
“It startled me,” Whitehead told DailyTrib.com. “When someone hides from you like that, it’s not normal behavior.”
A few days after the incident, Whitehead said Oakley came into the courtroom to apologize as she was finishing a wedding.
“He said he was ‘owning it,’ and he knew he hadn’t been ‘sensitive to my sensitivities,’” Whitehead wrote in her complaint. “He then held his arms out in front of him, and he said to me, ‘I love you,’ and that he would never do anything to me or want problems with me. The ‘I love you’ was so bizarre and made me so uncomfortable that I do not remember the exact words that followed. I just remember how his words made me feel. I felt sick to my stomach, and I again felt very violated.”
The Jan. 6 incident led to Whitehead’s complaint, which was not limited to security and safety issues. She also provided examples of sexual harassment, describing Oakley making unsolicited physical contact, such as rubbing her leg during a public event and making an inappropriate sexual joke referencing her marriage.
Commission findings
After reviewing the evidence and testimony provided by both Whitehead and Oakley, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the public reprimand. From its findings, the commission concluded in its report:
“Oakley’s actions violated court security protocols and created an unsafe work environment.
“His behavior towards Whitehead constituted sexual harassment, including inappropriate comments and physical contact, creating a hostile work environment.
“His conduct undermined public confidence in the judiciary and reflected a pattern of unprofessional and prejudicial behavior.”
The state’s Office of Court Administration Court Security Division conducted a physical security assessment of the Burnet County Courthouse based on Whitehead’s concerns. A comprehensive report by the OCA included the following findings:
- The courtroom should be kept secured when not in use.
- The courtroom door should be closed and locked at all times unless a bailiff is present in the court.
- The eyebolt should be removed from the courtroom door.
- The courtroom door should not be locked in a manner that cannot be controlled by court security staff and/or is “stuck” in a single position, including open.
Oakley’s response
Judge Oakley denied the allegations, characterizing them as politically motivated. In an emailed statement to DailyTrib.com, he expressed disappointment in the commission’s findings, describing them as “false and misleading allegations” and accusing Whitehead of engaging in a “weaponizing … complaint process.” He argued that his actions regarding the courtroom door were driven by a desire to make public spaces accessible.
“The small downstairs original courtroom referred to in the report has historically served as a multipurpose room as needed by departments,” Oakley said in his statement. “My attempts to keep this room open were in response to complaints to me about its unavailability.”
He also rejected claims of sexual harassment, calling them “fabrications” from years prior.
“This act is yet another page from the ‘Lawfare’ playbook being used against me from within political circles,” Oakley wrote. “We as elected officials should be focusing on serving the needs of the public.”
The reprimand includes Oakley’s response to the Office of Court Administration concerning courthouse safety, stating he believed no such security measures were required in “the courthouse built in 1936” and that “Whitehead’s security concerns did not make sense.”
Moving forward
Whitehead said the reprimand is a step forward but that the effects of Oakley’s past behaviors remain.
“I appreciate the (judicial conduct) commission hearing me and taking my complaint seriously,” she said. “I am hopeful that this public reprimand will make a difference. The fact that people now know what he’s done does make me feel safer, but I still don’t want him near me.”
8 thoughts on “Oakley reprimanded for unprofessional conduct, sexual harassment”
They have already had issues with Oakley and this time they should demand his resignation.
How can a person holding a position, especially a County Judge position, not be permanently removed from office after committing sexual harassment?!! I thought there was a ZERO TOLERANCE policy regarding sexual harassment. Not to mention the intimidation tactics and hostility shown by this guy.
Seems he’s a bully and a person who likes to throw his weight around and very possibly because he thinks he’s untouchable in his position.
We teach our children not to bully and the schools have a zero tolerance and yet our county judge gets a smack on the hand for it. It’s pathetic and it’s so disrespectful to the county officials who are truly doing their jobs with integrity and professionalism.
For those of us who have known the (Dis)honorable “Judge” Oakley for years, his behavior is nothing new. His disgusting behavior has brought great shame upon Burnet County and its citizens. Where there is smoke there’s fire, and I’m confident there will be more victims of his lewd behavior coming forward in the future. I’m sure he was protected by the former county HR director, but why haven’t we heard from our current HR director?
And, if all else fails scream Sexual Harrassment, the old stand by go to these days! McAfee only has a few more weeks to try and destroy, along with his other Burnet county political cohorts! Judge Oakley was elected by the entire Burnet County electorate, and this JP by only 1 pct. If she doesn’t want to be around and work with the duly elected judge then leave.
Judge Oakley’s public reprimand was issued by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct (SCJC), the same entity that has issued two other public reprimands and a suspension against Oakley. District Attorney McAfee had nothing to do with this latest reprimand of Oakley.
County judges are held to standards of conduct to which they must adhere, as outlined in the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct. When those standards are violated, the judge receives punishment after a hearing and an examination of the evidence. Justice of the Peace Whitehead has been an exemplary public servant for many years, and her record is spotless – the same cannot be said for Judge Oakley, who cannot seem to modify his behavior to comply with the Code of Judicial Conduct.
Please make sure your facts are straight before making public comments.
Why are you hiding behind a nom de plume?
So, I assume she already has someone picked out to run against Oakley next election…either friend or family of hers.
Fair question. Do you have further info? I know of two men unrelated to Whitehead who plan to run for Judge. Neither has yet announced, so ’nuff said for now.
But Mrs Whitehead is well-known and respected local woman who will no doubt have trusted contacts that may be interested in running. We’ll see.