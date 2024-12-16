Granite Shoals honors star volunteer with Spirit of Service award

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals resident Michele Landfield received the 2025 John Rinehart Spirit of Service Award on Dec. 10 for her tireless work and commitment to civic service. Pictured with her are partner-in-crime/husband Keri Landfield (left) and Mayor Ron Munos. Courtesy photo

The city of Granite Shoals presented resident Michele Landfield with the 2025 John Rinehart Spirit of Service Award for her dedication, commitment, and actions toward bettering the community.

Landfield has spearheaded countless improvement efforts in the city’s 19 public parks, volunteered for community projects, tackled the city’s stray cat issues, organized fundraisers, and consistently participated in civic duties, including serving on boards, committees, and commissions.

“Michele is just a dear person, and she has worked tirelessly,” Mayor Ron Munos said at the City Council meeting Dec. 10, when Landfield received the award. “The city has benefited greatly from her experience, help, and leadership.”

The John Rinehart award is given to one resident every year who exemplifies spirit of service, generosity of time, community pride, and humility. It was created in 2015 in memory of Rinehart, a champion of Granite Shoals who set the standard for community service.

“It feels very, very good (to receive the award),” Landfield told DailyTrib.com. “It’s all worth it when you know you are appreciated.”

Landfield is the vice chair of the Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee and responsible for organizing volunteer park improvement projects across the city. She picked up the torch of community service from her friend and colleague Shirley King, another longtime Granite Shoals servant.

She also was chair of the Community Cat Advisory Committee, which was created to help solve the city’s prolific feral cat problem.

Landfield and husband Keri can often be found cleaning Blue Briar Park, repainting park benches and picnic tables, and doing anything they can to improve the city’s green spaces.

