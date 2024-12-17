Two killed in Texas 71 collision

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 15, on Texas 71 near Llano County Road 306.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Ryan Becerra of Brownsville crossed the centerline while traveling westbound in a Ford Focus on Texas 71 and collided with a Ford SUV driven by 32-year-old JuanRaymon Rubio of Austin, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both were killed in the accident and pronounced dead at the scene, the DPS told DailyTrib.com. The crash is under investigation.

This is the second fatal collision in less than two weeks on Texas 71 near CR 306. Mattison Lyttle of Llano County was killed Dec. 7 near the same location as the Sunday wreck.

