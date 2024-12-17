SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Two killed in Texas 71 collision

12/17/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision Sunday, Dec. 15, on Texas 71 near Llano County Road 306. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 27-year-old Ryan Becerra of Brownsville crossed the centerline while traveling westbound in a Ford Focus on Texas 71 and collided with a Ford SUV driven by 32-year-old JuanRaymon Rubio of Austin, who was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both were killed in the accident and pronounced dead at the scene, the DPS told DailyTrib.com. The crash is under investigation.

This is the second fatal collision in less than two weeks on Texas 71 near CR 306. Mattison Lyttle of Llano County was killed Dec. 7 near the same location as the Sunday wreck.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Propane truck fire closes road, forces evacuations in Hoover’s Valley

12/17/24 | Dakota Morrissiey

Crisis Network, Candlelight Ranch get PEC grants for home and garden

12/17/24 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Highland Lakes events: Week of Dec. 16

12/17/24 | Jennifer Greenwell
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *