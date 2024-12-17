Crisis Network, Candlelight Ranch get PEC grants for home and garden

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Candlelight Ranch in Marble Falls received a $5,000 grant to purchase rainwater barrels for a water-collection system that will sustain the nonprofit’s garden, which is used as a teaching tool. PEC photo

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative on Dec. 12 awarded $38,500 in community grants to nine organizations in its coverage area through its Power of Change Program. Locally, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and Candlelight Ranch each received $5,000.

Power of Change funds projects by nonprofits that support energy efficiency along with capital improvements and technology upgrades. It is supported by PEC members who voluntarily round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar, putting the difference in cents toward the program.

“We’re pleased to provide these important funds to nonprofit organizations who are making strides in improving our communities,” said Celeste Mikeska, PEC Community Relations manager, in a recent media release. “But, none of this could happen without the generosity of our members, so we’d like to thank them for joining together to make a difference.” The Highland Lakes Crisis Network received a $5,000 grant to purchase air-conditioning units for shelters that house families facing poverty or homelessness. PEC photo

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network will use its grant money to purchase air-conditioning units for its transitional living apartments. The Marble Falls-based nonprofit connects area churches and volunteers to address community crises, including natural disasters and poverty.

Executive Director Kevin Naumann explained how the grant will impact the Transformational Living program, which houses families experiencing poverty or homelessness and helps them work toward self-sufficiency.

“We were gifted a set of apartments in downtown Marble Falls requiring remodels, with 24 units in total,” he said. “This grant will replace one or two AC units, improving energy efficiency and ensuring our families remain safe and comfortable year-round.”

The apartments, located on Fifth Street and Avenue R, currently host 12 families. Additional units are being renovated.

“We’re incredibly grateful to PEC for believing in our mission and supporting this effort. It takes time, money, and volunteer labor to get these projects going, and the community’s support makes it possible,” Naumann added.

Candlelight Ranch, also in Marble Falls, offers nature-based learning activities to families and children of all abilities. Its $5,000 grant will go toward environmental education efforts. A portion of the money will purchase a rainwater-collection system to help maintain the camp’s garden, which is used as a learning tool.

Learn more about PEC’s Power of Change program at mypec.com/change.

