Highland Lakes firefighters deploy to catastrophic California blazes

These four Central Texas firefighters deployed Jan. 12 to Southern California to help fight a series of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Pictured are Horseshoe Bay Fire Department Engineer John Morrison (left), Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Engineer Thomas Jacobs, Horseshoe Bay Lt. Jason Blackmon, and Alex Golding of the Pflugerville Fire Department. Courtesy photo

Three Highland Lakes firefighters arrived in Southern California on Sunday, Jan. 12, to help battle the devastating wildfires that have been burning through the Los Angeles area since Jan. 7. The first responders volunteered for service and could be deployed from seven to 21 days.

The group drove to California in a Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department engine, leaving the Highland Lakes on Saturday. As of Monday morning, they are actively participating in firefighting operations in the Malibu area, just north of the city of Los Angeles.

The coalition consists of Marble Falls Area VFD Chief Engineer Thomas Jacobs, Horseshoe Bay Fire Department Lt. Jason Blackmon, Horseshoe Bay Engineer Jonathan Morrison, and Alex Golding of the Pflugerville Fire Department.

“My biggest hope is that the people of Burnet County are proud of their firefighters for stepping up and doing this,” Marble Falls VFD Chief Michael Phillips told DailyTrib.com. “I hope they feel pride that we’re able to send help from our little town.”

The catastrophic California wildfires have killed at least 24 people, burned over 12,000 structures, and scorched more than 600 square-miles of terrain in and around the city of Los Angeles. Over 92,000 people in the area had been given evacuation orders as of Monday.

According to Chief Phillips, the volunteer group appealed to their station leaders to deploy and lend mutual aid, citing occasions in the past when out-of-area firefighters came to Central Texas to help battle wildfires.

“‘If people can come help us, then why can’t we help people?’” said Phillips, quoting the general sentiment of the group.

Fire departments in Burnet and Llano counties have benefited and contributed to the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, which mobilizes departments from across Texas to respond to fires and other emergencies in and out of the state.

“These strikeforce teams come into our areas to help with these large fires, so we thought we should reciprocate,” Phillips said.

Jacobs, Blackmon, Morrison, and Golding all answered the call to action in California.

“I’m incredibly proud of them,” Horseshoe Bay Fire Chief Doug Fowler told DailyTrib.com, noting he once lived in the Malibu and has friends and family displaced by the fires.

The local volunteers are among a wave of firefighting support from Texas to California.

“Our hearts grieve with the entire Los Angeles community as they continue to respond to these destructive wildfires,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a Jan. 11 media release. “Texans know all too well the devastation wildfires can cause to our communities, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force will reportedly deploy over 135 firefighters and emergency management/medical personnel, as well as more than 45 fire engines and emergency services vehicles and equipment, to California to help fight the wildfires.

