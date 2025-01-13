SUBSCRIBE NOW

Go team! Burnet cheerleaders make nationals

01/13/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos
Burnet cheerleaders

The Burnet High School cheer team poses after earning its spot in the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals with a third-place finish at the NCA State of Texas Championship. Photo courtesy of Kristen Atwood

The Burnet High School cheer team will compete at the National Cheerleaders Association High School National Championship, which is Jan. 24-26 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

After securing third place at the NCA State of Texas Championship on Dec. 14, the team has been preparing for competition on the big stage.

“It’s been an incredibly rewarding season,” Coach Kristen Atwood told DailyTrib.com. “Watching the athletes push their limits, overcome challenges, and work together toward a common goal has been inspiring.”

The BHS cheerleaders are competing in the Game Day division. Their performance includes chants, agility work, fight songs, and crowd engagement. 

To commemorate the team’s achievement, fans can purchase a NCA Nationals Burnet Bulldogs cheer T-shirt online through Jan. 14.

“We have an exciting opportunity to show our support for our amazing BHS cheer team as they head to nationals,” Atwood exclaimed in a Burnet High School Facebook post. “It’s simply a way to come together and show our pride for these athletes.”

For more information about the NCA High School Nationals, visit the event’s website.

elizabeth@thepicayune.com

