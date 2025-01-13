Last chance for BCISD Hall of Honor nominations
The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District is accepting nominations for its 2025 Hall of Honor through Friday, Jan. 17. The hall celebrates people who have made exceptional contributions to the district or achieved remarkable success after leaving.
A nomination form can be completed online. Winners will be honored during the Burnet Chamber of Commerce banquet March 1.
The following categories are open to nominations:
- Distinguished Burnet High School Graduate—Nominees must have graduated from BCISD at least 10 years ago and demonstrated personal or professional excellence, bringing honor to themselves and the district.
- Distinguished Burnet High School Athlete—Nominees also must be 10 years removed from graduation and have achieved outstanding success in athletics, either during or after their time at Burnet High School.
- Distinguished Former School Board Member—Nominees must be at least 10 years removed from their final year of service as a BCISD Board of Trustees member and have demonstrated dedicated service to the district.
- Distinguished Former Employee—Nominees must have retired at least 10 years ago and provided exceptional service during their time with the district.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.