Ranchers can get money for grazing losses due to disaster

Livestock producers in Burnet and Lampasas counties have until Jan. 30, 2025, to report disaster-caused grazing losses from 2024 and enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture program provides compensation to eligible producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash-leased land or fire on federally managed land.

Producers in Lampasas and Burnet counties are eligible to apply for 2024 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, and improved pasture.

“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Lampasas (and Burnet) County,” said Klarissa Cantu, the USDA Farm Service Agency executive director for the Burnet-Lampasas county area, in a media release about the disaster program. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Lampasas-Burnet County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”

Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30 for losses that occurred during 2024. If you already have a scheduled appointment, no additional action is required to meet the deadline.

Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep, and swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible land.

Visit usda.gov/disaster to learn more about Farm Service Agency disaster assistance programs or call the Lampasas-Burnet County FSA Office at 512-556-5572 ext. 2.

