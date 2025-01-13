SUBSCRIBE NOW

Find a church at DailyTrib.com

01/13/25 | DailyTrib.com

Are you looking for a spiritual home in the Highland Lakes? DailyTrib.com offers a free-to-browse, online database of local churches categorized by denomination. 

Entries include links to church websites, address/contact information, and service times, when available.

It’s not a complete list, and that’s where you can help. Highland Lakes pastors, priests, and other church leaders may email DailyTrib.com to either update their church’s entry or add it to the database.

As a free service, church information is limited to the:

  • church’s website;
  • address;
  • phone number and/or email address;
  • main service times/days;
  • and Sunday school times.

Please include the church’s denomination if there is one. All other churches will be listed under the nondenominational category.

Visit the free Highland Lakes Church Listings webpage or email editor@thepicayune.com with questions or church updates and additions.

