Burnet OKs funding for new septic system at Humane Society

The Hill Country Humane Society at 9150 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam. Staff photo by Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet leaders answered a call for help from the Hill Country Humane Society, which is in desperate need of a new septic system. The city committed up to $95,000 with the final expenditure dependent on design completion and official cost estimate.

The current septic system was installed when the Buchanan Dam-based animal shelter was built in 1999. It has long been insufficient for the no-kill facility’s needs, forcing frequent and costly service calls as well as operational disruptions.

Executive Director Paighton Corley said it was built for one-fifth of the water being used today.

“It’s been undersized for at least 10 years, breaking up to three times a month,” she told DailyTrib.com. “These issues directly affect our ability to provide clean and safe environments for the animals, staff, and visitors.”

The Burnet City Council authorized the financial support during its Dec. 10 meeting.

“When you have a crisis, you have to step up and do the right thing,” Councilor Cindia Talamentez told DailyTrib.com. “Animals can’t speak to us; we’re their voices. It’s our duty as a community to take care of them just as we take care of our people.”

Talamentez expressed hope that other municipalities would increase their contributions to the shelter.

“We need our neighboring entities to step up and help,” she said.

The Hill Country Humane Society provides animal intake services for the cities of Burnet and Granite Shoals as well as Llano and Burnet counties. Marble Falls approved an intake partnership with the HCHS on Dec. 3 that will go into effect in the new year.

The Humane Society is also calling on the municipalities it serves to contribute to the new septic system, emphasizing the shared responsibility of supporting its operations.

Burnet City Manager David Vaughn agreed.

“The truth is, the shelter provides a service that cities and counties would otherwise have to provide themselves, and often at a higher cost,” he said.

As the HCHS’ operation area grows, Corley said the pressure on the facility’s infrastructure has intensified. Along with the septic system, the shelter itself is undersized, housing more animals than for what it was originally designed. The shelter often relies on outdoor and pop-up kennels to contain the animals in its care.

“This funding will not only fix our septic system but also set the stage for future improvements, ensuring we can continue serving the animals and the community effectively,” Corley said.

