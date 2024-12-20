SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 23, 2024

12/20/24 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Dec. 23

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Llano

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.

