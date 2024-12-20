GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Dec. 23, 2024
Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Dec. 23
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Llano
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.