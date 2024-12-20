Waste Management explains rate rise to Granite Shoals council

The Granite Shoals City Council on Dec. 10 gained insight from Waste Management about its most recent rate increase, which is moderate compared to the previous two price hikes. The trash services provider also offered to help clean up some city eyesores to reaffirm its commitments to cleanliness.

Waste Management increased Granite Shoals’ trash pickup rate by 3.23 percent Dec. 1. The company’s contract with the city allows for rate adjustments based on fluctuations in the consumer price index for garbage services and the changing costs of diesel fuel.

“You’ve got our commitment to help clean up your community and keep it that way,” Waste Management Public Solutions Sector representative Matt Myers told the City Council during the Dec. 10 meeting.

Myers explained that the 3.23 percent increase amounted to a shift from $29.58 per month for residential trash pickup to $30.54. With an additional 8 percent franchise fee for the city, monthly bills are now $32.98.

The 3.23 percent increase is the difference between a 5.26 percent rise in the consumer price index for garbage services across the United States and a 2.04 percent decrease to the cost of Gulf Coast diesel.

The Granite Shoals council approved the current trash pickup contract on Nov. 12 after being notified by Waste Management of the impending increase, but no company representative was present at the time to explain the change.

According to Mayor Ron Munos, the city has seen more significant hikes in the past, like in 2022 when Waste Management increased the rate by 22 percent to keep up with rising inflation and fuel costs. It went up again in 2023 by another 9 percent.

“Prices keep going up. It’s just keeping pace with inflation, so you can’t argue too much about it,” Munos told DailyTrib.com. “You’re never happy about an increase, but at the same time, you’ve got to understand it because (Waste Management is) pretty much the only game in town.”

The city went out for bid to find another trash service provider in 2022, but Waste Management was the only firm to respond.

In total, Waste Management rates for Granite Shoals have increased 38.53 percent from 2022, but most of that was attributed to post-pandemic supply chain issues, the high cost of diesel, and competition for truck drivers.

“We’re not jumping up for joy, but at the same time, we understand why the increases have come about,” Munos said. “They do a pretty good job of doing what they’re supposed to do, but there’s always room for improvement.”

During his presentation to the City Council, Waste Management’s Myers also pledged to lend five, large roll-off dumpsters to the city to help clear out several dilapidated trailers and RVs identified by code enforcement as high-priority issues.

