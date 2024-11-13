Granite Shoals trash rate up 3 percent

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Waste Management bumped up trash collection rates for Granite Shoals 3.23 percent following two years of more drastic increases. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Waste Management is raising its trash pickup service rate 3.23 percent in Granite Shoals starting Dec. 1. While bills are going up, the jump is far lower than the drastic increases in 2022 and 2023.

The company cited changes to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and fuel prices for the new rate.

Basic monthly residential bills for garbage and recycling pickup should go up about 95 cents from $29.58 to $30.54. An additional 8 percent franchise fee for service raises the total to $32.98 a month.

The Granite Shoals City Council unanimously approved the rate increase during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12. The change was allowable based on the city’s current contract with Waste Management, which was approved in 2022. That contract runs through Nov. 30, 2025.

The council requested Waste Management officials be present at its next meeting to offer more insight on the increase.

Granite Shoals has seen big jumps in Waste Management rates in recent years, with a 22 percent rise in 2022 and 9 percent in 2023. Residents were paying $22.03 a month for the same trash services prior to the 2022 increase.

After the Dec. 1 rise, monthly trash service in Granite Shoals will have gone up 38.53 percent since before the 2022 increase.

According to Waste Management, the 3.23 percent increase was determined by splitting the difference between:

the CPI for the monthly average of trash services nationwide, which rose 5.26 percent between June 2022 and May 2023 and June 2023 and May 2024;

and the cost of fuel, which actually went down 2.04 percent in that same timeframe.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.